Libya Business News Welcomes GardaWorld

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

To prosper in Libya, you need to be well informed, and at Libya Business News we are committed to providing our readers with the very best and most relevant information on the country.

To that end, we are delighted to announce that GardaWorld, a global leader in comprehensive security and risk management, is making its weekly Libya security report available to our readers.

Prepared by GardaWorld’s Risk Analysis Team in the country, this essential report includes short- and medium-term outlooks on the security situation, reports and commentary on recent significant events, and a detailed overview of developments across the country.

Please click here to download the latest report free of charge.

For more information on how GardaWorld’s services can support your business in Libya, please contact Nigel Lea, Regional Director, Libya nigel.lea@garda.com