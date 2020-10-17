By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

France's Sarkozy charged in Libya campaign funding probe

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is facing a new charge as part of an inquiry into allegations he funded his successful 2007 campaign with cash supplied by the regime of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Prosecutors charged the 65-year-old Sarkozy with "membership in a criminal conspiracy," adding to existing charges from 2018 of "passive corruption," "benefiting from embezzled public funds" and "illegal campaign financing."

Click here to read the full article.

(Picture credit: Yeti-vert)