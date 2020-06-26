Top Menu

NOC: Russian Mercenaries Enter Key Oil Field

By on 26th June 2020 in Oil & Gas, Politics, Security

By Jared Szuba for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

US commander suggests sending military trainers to Tunisia after Russia sends aircraft to Libya

A convoy of Russian mercenaries entered Libya's Sharara oil field and met with the facility's security forces yesterday, the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

The meeting comes as oil from the country's major fields, under the influence of military strongman Khalifa Hifter, are shut down.

