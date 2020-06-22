Video: Could Egypt and Turkey go to war in Libya?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

The battlelines of Libya's civil war are changing quickly. A few weeks ago, Khalifa Haftar's forces were on the outskirts of the capital Tripoli, battling to remove the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

But the warlord's campaign failed, and he's been in retreat since. GNA troops, reinforced by military support from Turkey, are pushing towards Haftar's power base in the oil-rich south and east.

Egypt, one of Haftar's foreign backers, is threatening to send in its soldiers if GNA fighters attack the strategic city of Sirte. Could Egypt and Turkey go to war and further complicate the Libyan conflict?

Presenter:

Imran Khan

Guests:

Guma El Gamaty - Special Envoy of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj to Algeria, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia

Nabil Mikhail - Political writer and a former Professor of Political Science at George Washington University

Ibrahim Fraihat - Conflict Resolution Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies