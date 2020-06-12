Armed Group forces New Production Stop at Sharara

By Al-Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya says armed group forces production halt at major oil field

Days after the reopening of a key oil field, Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) blamed a group tied to renegade commander Khalifa Hifter for shutting down its production today.

"The armed group, which came from Sebha, stormed the Sharara oil field and pulled their guns on civilian unarmed workers, coercing them to stop production at the field at dawn," the state-run National Oil Corporation said in a statement.

Click here to read the full story.