Video: GNA Advances Against Haftar's Forces

The forces of Libya's United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli have made significant gains, in their fight against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.

It conducted air raids after rejecting calls for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

It has been more than a year since Haftar launched his campaign to take control of the capital.

