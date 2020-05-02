Video: GNA Advances Against Haftar's Forces

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.
The forces of Libya's United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli have made significant gains, in their fight against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar.
It conducted air raids after rejecting calls for a ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.
It has been more than a year since Haftar launched his campaign to take control of the capital.
Al Jazeera's Leah Harding has the latest:
No comments yet.