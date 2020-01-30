Libya only Small Part of Turkey’s Ambitions

By Barin Kayaoglu for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya is only small part of Turkey’s ambitious Africa overture

While Libya captures a lot of headlines today, it is hardly the only African country where Turkey is keeping busy these days.

While Turkey’s recent attempt (with Russian support) to negotiate a cease-fire in Libya has failed to halt that country’s violent civil war, Ankara’s moves in other parts of Africa suggest that Turkey will remain tenacious in pursuing its interests in Libya and in the rest of the continent.

Click here to read the full story.