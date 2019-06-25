Battle for Tripoli destined to grind on

By for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Battle for Tripoli appears destined to grind on in Libya

Despite repeated diplomatic setbacks and heavy fighting among rival forces near Tripoli, UN envoy Ghassan Salame‬⁩ met over the weekend with Libyan National Army (LNA) commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter in al-Rajmeh in suburban Benghazi.

The men discussed possible diplomatic solutions to the country’s crisis — but to no avail.

