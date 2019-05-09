Can Turkey double down in Libya game?

By Fehim Taştekin for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

It is hardly an auspicious time for geostrategic adventures for Turkey.

The governance mess after the country’s transition to an executive presidency system, a worsening economic downturn and mounting political tensions since the March 31 local polls require Turkey to focus on its domestic woes.

Yet, on top of its Syrian stalemate and soon after landing in the losers’ club in Sudan, Ankara is cruising into another regional crisis — the one in Libya.

