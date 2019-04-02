New Pact will open flow of Egyptian Workers to Libya

By Ahmed Aleem for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Egyptian and Libyan security authorities have agreed to coordinate Egyptian laborers’ entry to Libya by opening offices in the border cities of Sallum, Egypt, and Masaed, Libya.

The agreement comes in anticipation of Libya’s reconstruction in the aftermath of the 2011 revolution, years of civil war and the resulting chaos that opened the door to the Islamic State (IS) in 2015.

Under the agreement signed March 17, Egyptian laborers will undergo security clearance by Egyptian agencies (which were not identified) affiliated with the police or army.

Then in Libya, the Interior Ministry of the interim government will be responsible for security clearances for workers to enter that country.

