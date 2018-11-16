Russia sends signal on Libya by hosting Hifter

By Kirill Semenov forAl-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

On Nov. 7, the chief commander of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Hifter [Haftar], who also represents the government in Tobruk, visited Moscow for a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The two discussed the present situation in Libya, the fight against terrorism and broader security in the Middle East and North Africa.

Hifter also met with Valery Gerasimov, head of the general staff of the Russian army.

This may indicate Moscow and Tobruk have either concluded certain agreements in the field of military cooperation or are discussing them.

Click here to read the full story.

(Picture Credit: Hakeem Gadi)