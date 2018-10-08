PM Serraj replaces top Cabinet Team

By John Lee.

The head of Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has reshuffled his cabinet.

Following the recent fighting around Tripoli, Fayez al-Sarraj has appointed Fathi Bashagha, from Misrata, to lead the Ministry of Interior, replacing Abdessalam Achour, who had only held the position since February.

According to a recent UN statement, members of brigades nominally acting under the GNA’s Ministry of Interior have attacked sovereign institutions, preventing them from being able to operate effectively. “Interference with sovereign institutions and with Libya’s national wealth is a grave matter and must stop immediately,” it said.

Libya’s former ambassador to India, Ali Issawi, has been named as the new Economy and Industry Minister, replacing Nasser el-Derssi; Faraj Abderrahmane Boumtari becomes finance minister, succeeding Oussama Hamad.

(Sources: Reuters, Al Jazeera, AFP)