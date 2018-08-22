UNSMIL Condemns Militias attacking Sovereign Institutions

UNSMIL statement on militias attacking Libyan sovereign institutions

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expresses its strong condemnation of the violence, intimidation and obstruction to the work of Libya’s sovereign institutions by militiamen.

Members of brigades nominally acting under the Ministry of Interior of the Government of National Accord are attacking sovereign institutions and preventing them from being able to operate effectively. Interference with sovereign institutions and with Libya’s national wealth is a grave matter and must stop immediately.

We call on the Government of National Accord to take the steps necessary to prosecute those responsible for these criminal actions.

The United Nations will report to the international community and work with all of the competent authorities to investigate the possibility of bringing sanctions against those interfering with or threatening the operations of any sovereign institution which works for the good of Libya and the Libyan people.

(Source: UN)