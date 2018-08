From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Years of conflict in Libya – especially in its so-called “oil crescent” – have hurt power generation.

Many areas endure total blackouts for hours, and constant electricity outages are affecting all segments of life, from the economy to relaxation to healthcare.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli, Libya.