In Libya, forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have captured two of the country’s largest oil terminals.

Haftar’s forces have been battling for control of Sidra and Ras Lanuf.

Rival fighters led by Ibrahim Jadhran had stormed the oil ports last week.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports: