Work may resume on Sirte-Benghazi Railway

By John Lee.

Libya Herald reports that Russia and Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have agreed to set up a “Libyan Russian Business Council” to restart stalled Russian projects, including the 554-kilometre Sirte-Benghazi railway.

The announcement came following a meeting in Moscow between GNA President Fayez Serraj and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who is also chairman of Russian Railways (RZhD).

RZhD began work on the Sirte-Benghazi line in August 2008.

(Source: Libya Herald)