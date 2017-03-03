GNA Prime Minister, Fayez Serraj visits Russia

The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Serraj, is currently visiting Moscow for high level talks with the Russian government.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (pictured) described Russia as an old friend of Libya and said:

“We are convinced that only the Libyan people themselves can overcome the current crisis, all the parties in Libya through an inclusive national dialogue aimed at reconciliation.”

Further news of the visit is likely to appear in the coming days, hopefully with some clarity on how far Russia will go to facilitate Serraj-Haftar talks.

(Source: GardaWorld)