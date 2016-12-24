Video: Disease and Mines Rule in former IS Bastion

From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

In the district of Al-Giza al-Bahriya in Libya’s Sirte, the sea breeze mingles with the stench of corpses decomposing under the rubble.

The coastal neighbourhood was the last part of the Islamic State group’s north African bastion to fall to unity government-allied forces on December 5 after nearly seven months of fighting.

Two weeks later, many residents of Sirte are unable to return to their homes — those that are still standing: