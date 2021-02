From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libya's warring sides have agreed to form an interim government until elections in December.

It's the result of a UN-mediated process to bring together two rival governments and resolve 10 years of war.

Turkey, Russia, France and Italy have welcomed the agreement.

But those same nations have given military support to opposing sides.

Can this attempt at peace succeed where others have failed?