UNSMIL welcomes the 5+5 JMC talks in Sirte

UNSMIL welcomes the 7th round of the 5+5 JMC talks in Sirte

UNSMIL welcomes the convening of the 7th round of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) at its Headquarters in Sirte, from 4 to 7 February, to continue the planning for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on 23 October 2020 in Geneva.

The JMC meeting will focus on expediting the opening of the coastal road to enable safe passage of citizens and goods, building on the progress achieved in previous rounds of the JMC talks.

For this purpose, demining experts from both sides, in addition to UNSMIL staff, will attend the meeting to provide technical support and discuss the way forward to clear mines and remnants of war in the areas under the control of each party.

The JMC will also finalize discussions with UNSMIL on the necessary requirements for the deployment of UN monitors in support of the Libyan ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism.

(Source: UN)