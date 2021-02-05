LPDF moves to 2nd Round of Voting

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum moves to the second round of vote on the lists of Presidency Council and Prime Minister Candidates

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum members cast their votes this morning for the four lists of candidates for the three-member Presidency Council and Prime Minister positions, which were submitted yesterday and met the required endorsements stipulated in the selection mechanism.

The selection mechanism stipulated that a list of candidates must receive 60% of the valid votes to be successful in the first round. As none of the lists reached this threshold in the first round, a second round will be held to vote on the two lists which obtain the highest number of votes in the first round. The threshold for the second round is 50% + 1 of the valid votes.

The two lists of candidates who received the highest number of votes are as follows (ordered by the highest number of votes):

List 4:

Aqila Saleh Qwaider (President of the Presidency Council);

Osama Abdul Salam Juwaili (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdul Majeed Ghaith Seif Al-Nasr (Member of the Presidency Council);

Fathi Ali Abdul Salam Bashagha (Prime Minister)

List 3:

Mohammad Younes Menfi (President of the Presidency Council);

Mossa Al-Koni (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi (Member of the Presidency Council);

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah (Prime Minister)

(Source: UN)