By John Lee.

CEVA Logistics has said on Wednesday that it has successfully completed a full RORO charter for almost 4,000 cars between South Korea and Libya.

The company, which is part of the French-based CMA CGM Group, loaded the cargo of cars, SUVs and small trucks at Incheon in early January.

It's press release does not say where in Libya the vehicles were unloaded.

(Source: CEVA)