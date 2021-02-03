Atlantic Council: Preventing Partition in Libya

By Will O'Brien, for The Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.



Preventing partition: The case against a diplomatic band-aid in Libya

As the civil war in Libya approaches the decade mark, many in the international community and certain segments of Libyan society have started to look for seemingly simple solutions to end the conflict.

One of the solutions that has started to gain traction is the potential partitioning of Libya into two separate nation-states. This is a bad idea.

