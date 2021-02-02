Top Menu

Navigation

New Career Opportunities in Libya

By on 2nd February 2021 in Employment

By John Lee.

The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:

(Source: UN)

One Response to New Career Opportunities in Libya

  1. Ivan Vrkic 2nd February 2021 at 4:54 pm #

    I am interested in the Drilling and Workover rig operations in your company and your country as Toolpusher,having many years of experience around world mostly Workover operations onshore and offshore, thank you.

    Reply

Leave a Reply