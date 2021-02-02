Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Diesel engine, alternator, generator control panel, Harouge Oil Operations
- Construction of the extension of the existing core samples store at Ghanfooda- Project No: O-61, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Integrated Geological Modelling and Reservoir Simulation Study of Magid [Majid] Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Supply of two Emergency standby generator for Messla Oil Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- General Cleaning Services for to the company's administrative headquarters in Tripoli, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
