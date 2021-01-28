Oil Production Resumes at Faregh Field

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced the restart of production at Waha Oil Company (WOC)'s Faregh field on Thursday, nearly a year after it was shut down due to the closure of oil terminals in January 2020.

After lifting the force majeure in September 2020, Waha began what it describes as difficult negotiations with the contractor to resume re-commissioning process.

Production rec0mmenced at a rate of 140 MMSCFPD, of which 80 MMSCFPD will be used to supply gas feed to power plants at Sarir power station.

(Source: NOC)