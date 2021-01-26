New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Shelter and WASH Database Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Senior Programme Associate, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Associate Child Protection Officer, UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
- Associate Child Protection Officer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Construction Specialists (Manager, Supervisor, Engineers), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Mental Health and Psycho-Social Support, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Demining Supervisor (Road Construction Projects), Committed To Good (CTG)
- Procurement, Admin and Finance Officers, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
