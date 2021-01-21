Germany contributes another $400k for Libyan Elections

Germany increases its contribution to UNDP with US$ 400,000 to support HNEC readiness for national elections

As the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) prepares to organize the national elections foreseen on 24 December 2021, Germany increased its contribution with US$ 400,000 to support The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) 'Promoting Elections for the People of Libya' project, raising the total funds from Germany to the project to $1,581,000.

Implemented in partnership with The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the project aims at strengthening HNEC's capacity to plan and prepare for elections. Today, UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, and the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, signed the agreement at the Headquarters of the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) in Tripoli in the presence of Dr. Emad Al-Sayah, HNEC Chairperson.

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Emad Al-Sayah, stated:

"The support of UNDP and the international community, particularly, Germany, will contribute to conduct elections and create a stable Libya. HNEC will do everything in its power to make sure that this contribution to the benefit of the people in Libya and we are confident that we will succeed in this task."

Ambassador Owcza said:

"We believe in one election for one Libya. We are proud to support HNEC and UNDP in preparing that national election which has been agreed to take place on the 24. December 2021."

From his end, the UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, stated:

"UNDP along with UNSMIL through the Integrated UN Electoral Team will continue supporting the HNEC to conduct democratic national elections which are essential building blocks for an inclusive peacebuilding and political process, through ensuring citizens participation to regain the democratic legitimacy of public institutions in Libya".

Germany is one of the main UNDP Libya contributors ($44 million) supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the rule of law and democratic governance ($12 million) not only the UNDP's national elections project, but also the Political Dialogue project, which makes possible the consultations of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), facilitated by the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary General, Ms. Stephanie Williams.

With funds from the European Union, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, France, and the UK contributing to "Promoting Elections for the People of Libya" (PEPOL) project, an integrated UN team of electoral experts of UNDP and UNSMIL have been supporting Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC) since 2018 to enhance its institutional capacity to prepare for and deliver credible elections in Libya.

(Source: UNDP)