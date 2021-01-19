New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- M&E / Community Development Officer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Programme Monitor, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Communications Officer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Communications and Information Technology Officer / ICT Emergency Response Specialist, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Instructional Designer/Course Developer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Rehabilitation Technical Specialist, Humanity and Inclusion (HI)
- Country Finance Coordinator, INTERSOS - Organizzazione Umanitaria Onlus
- Project Assistant, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
(Source: UN)
