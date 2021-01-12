Enka, Siemens, to start work on Libyan Power Plants

By John Lee.

The Turkish engineering and construction firm Enka, in consortium with Germany's Siemens, is about to start the construction at the Misurata [Misrata] 650 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant and Tripoli West 671 MW Simple Cycle Power Plant in Libya.

According to a statement from Enka. the contracts have been signed with the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL) to meet growing electricity demand of Libya.

The Misurata project is based on a power island configuration for two SGT5-PAC 4000F Siemens combustion turbine generator units, whereas the Tripoli West project is based on a power island configuration for four SGT5-PAC 2000E Siemens combustion turbine generator units.

The turbines of the plants will be dual-fuel fired with light fuel oil and natural gas. Power will be generated in the CTGs and stepped up through main transformers to the grid. Both projects are planned to be completed in 2022.

(Source: Enka)