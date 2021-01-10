Renewed Support for Joint Military Commission and Ceasefire

UNSMIL and Security Working Group for Libya reiterate full support to the Joint Military Commission and the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement

The co-chairs of the Security Working Group (SWG) for Libya, represented by the African Union, France, Italy, Turkey, and the United Kingdom and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) held on Wednesday January 6th, a virtual meeting to discuss the security situation in Libya and ways to support the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

The SWG renewed its call on all parties to accelerate the implementation of the ceasefire, particularly the opening of the Coastal Road between Abu Grein and Sirte, as well as the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

The Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya Stephanie Williams praised the efforts of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and the progress made so far towards the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement, including the recent exchanges of detainees conducted under the JMC's supervision, as part of wider confidence-building measures; the resumption of flights to all parts of Libya; the full resumption of oil production and export; as well as the proposed unification and restructuring of the Petroleum Facilities Guards.

UNSMIL reiterates its call on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law, including the protection of civilians, especially by allowing and facilitating a safe and rapid delivery of humanitarian aid and services to all communities affected by COVID-19.

As stated by the Secretary-General in his report to the Security Council on 30 December 2020, in which he proposed ceasefire support arrangements, through the establishment of a monitoring component as part of UNSMIL, the Mission reaffirms that it foresees the deployment of a limited number of impartial, unarmed, non-uniformed, international monitors, to complement the Libyan monitors deployed by the 5+5 JMC.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General's report stressed that the "implementation of the ceasefire agreement must be Libyan-led and Libyan-owned and complementary to the ongoing efforts of the Libyan 5+5 JMC in the implementation of the ceasefire agreement."

(Source: UN)