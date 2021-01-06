New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Protection Coordinator, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Team Leader, Development Alternatives, Inc. (DAI)
- Country Programme Coordinator, INTERSOS - Organizzazione Umanitaria Onlus
- Monitoring & Evaluation Volunteer, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Programme Manager (Community Stabilization), IOM - International Organization for Migration
- Senior Human Rights Officer, UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.