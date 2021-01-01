Joint Statement on Support for LPDF

U.S. joins statement with France, Germany, Italy and UK on Support for LPDF

The Ambassadors of Germany, Italy and the United States and the Charge d'Affaires of France and the United Kingdom, joined by UNSMIL, met virtually with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on December 30 to reiterate full support for the success of the UN-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and interrelated economic and security dialogues.

The heads of mission welcomed recent prisoner exchanges, and urged rapid progress to facilitate the reopening of the Misrata-Sirte coastal highway as agreed by the Joint Military Commission in October. The heads of mission noted that for the intended formation of the executive authority within the LPDF framework strong and engaged Libyan leadership is needed ahead of elections in December 2021.

They also emphasized the need for public commentary to be constructive and in support of the process. With regard to all these elements, international actors are closely monitoring actions by all parties to fulfill their commitments to the success of the UN-facilitated dialogues and, as the internationally recognized government, the GNA has a particular role to play in fully supporting this process.

The heads of mission also reiterate their call for the international community's full support for the Libyan-led, UN-convened political process, including the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and October 23 Ceasefire Agreement.

(Source: US Embassy)