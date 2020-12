By John Lee.

Russia's Tatneft reportedly intends to resume production and exploration in Libya.

Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov is said to have told TASS news agency that the company is "studying the resumption of work in 4 exploration blocks in Libya".

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced in December 2019 that Tatneft had already resumed seismic acquisition activities in the Hamada basin.

(Source: Middle East Monitor)