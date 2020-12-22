New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Special Assistant, Political Affairs [temporary], UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- Data Analyst Consultant, Democracy Reporting International (DRI)
- Instructional Designer/Course Developer, Committed To Good (CTG)
- EUTF- Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- MRRM-Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Assistant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- M&E Officer - Bani Walid, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Development Coordination Officer, Partnerships and Development Finance, RCS - Resident Coordinator System
- Human Resources and Administration Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
