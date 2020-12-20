Work on Coastal Highway to begin in Spring 2021

By John Lee.

Italy and Libya have agreed to start work on the planned coastal expressway linking the east and west of Libya in the spring of 2021.

The decision was announced following a meeting of the Libyan-Italian Joint Technical Committee for Economic Cooperation on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said the project was very important in facilitating traffic between the west and the east of the country.

Work on solving the problem of various debts owed to Italian companies by the Libyan state and the possibility of resuming flights between the two countries was also discussed.



Italy's Salini Impregilo Group, now called Webuild, announced in 2013 that it had been awarded the contract to build the first section of the new Libyan coastal motorway for a total value of approximately €963 million. It said it has a 58-percent share in the contract, which was projected to create 2,000 jobs..

(Source: GNA Foreign Ministry)