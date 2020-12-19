Sirte Oil Doubles Production

By John Lee.

Sirte Oil and Gas has said it has achieved "new and unprecedented crude oil production" which exceeded 100,000 barrels per day, compared with an average rate of 55,000 bpd prior to the oil blockade at the beginning of this year.

This increase, which according to the NOC was reached in a record time, was achieved after the implementation of the approved exceptional budget programs, including the work-over of 24 oil wells, the conversion of the artificial lift methods from gas lift to the installation of electric submersible pumps, and the implementation of the development program for the El-Harach layer in South Zelten by drilling nine development wells in addition to execute rig less wells interventions, including activation by acidization , hydraulic fracturing, and some other restoration activities.

(Source: NOC)