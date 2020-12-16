EUNAFORMED IRINI and EU sign Arrangement

EUNAFORMED IRINI and EU Delegation to Libya sign administrative arrangement

During a recent visit to Tripoli, the Operation Commander of Operation EUNAFORMED IRINI, Admiral Fabio AGOSTINI and the Chief of Staff Acting Head of EU Border Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM), Peter-Bastian HALBERG, signed an important Administrative Arrangement between the two organizations. Ambassador José SABADELL, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Libya (EUDEL), attended the significant event.

The agreement concerns the supply of logistical and organizational assistance and other services in support of Operation EUNAVFORMED IRINI.

EUBAM support will be particularly valuable in view of the future training of the Libyan Navy and Coast guard.

Operation Irini (named after the Greek goddess for "peace") was planned in a very short timeframe and launched on 31 March 2020, following a decision by the Council of the European Union. The main task is the implementation of the arms embargo on Libya under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Operation also has secondary tasks including monitoring illegal oil trafficking from Libya, contributing to countering human trafficking and smuggling activities (through air monitoring) and contributing to the training of the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy.

(Source: EU)