New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Information Management Officer, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Human Resources Officer, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Project Assistant, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- National Project Officer, UNDP - United Nations Development Programme
- Transparency and Compliance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
- Tunisia/Libya: Finance Intern, Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED)
(Source: UN)
