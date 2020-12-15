Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of the extension of the existing core samples store at Ghanfooda- Project No: O-61, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of a central NORM treatment plant at Messla, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Water disposal system at Amal, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Water disposal system at Tibisti, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Material for pilot water disposal system, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
- Technical service for both gas compressors at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
