NOC Chairman meets British Trade Envoy to Libya

By John Lee.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, held a virtual closed-circuit meeting with the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Libya, Damien Moore.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening trade between the two countries, and the return of British companies specialising in the oil and energy fields to work in Libya.

Mr Moore explained that Britain is seriously seeking to establish new economic and trade partnerships with several countries, including Libya.

Mr Sanalla thanked the trade envoy for the support provided by the United Kingdom to the NOC and its support to Libya, pointing out that the Board of Directors of the National Oil Corporation is determined to expand the partnership with the British side in the field of energy, by using the great expertise of British companies in the oil and technology industry and bringing it to the Libyan oil sector.

Cooperation in the field of training and human resources was also discussed, in order to build capacity in Libya in the oil and gas sector in British universities, centers and institutes.

(Source: NOC)