NOC and KPMG sign Contract

By John Lee.

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli, a signing ceremony was signed between the NOC and KPMG International for a project to develop an integrated system for financial and administrative systems, human resources, manufacturing, and production, in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Eng.Mustafa Sanalla, Mr. Mohammed Al-Zamuri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KPMG Tunisia, and the members of the Board of Directors of the NOC, Mr. Abulgasem Shengeer, Mr. Elamari Mohamed and Mr.Jadallah Al-Awkali.

The Chairman Of the Board of Directors Eng.Mustafa Sanalla opened the signing ceremony with a speech welcoming the audience, in which he explained that by concluding this important agreement and implementing it, the NOC will be able to mechanize all its works, and introduce modern digital technology for all its financial, administrative, and technical systems related to the fields of exploration, production, industrialization, international marketing, and human resources, which will contribute to strengthening the status of the NOC globally, as the first sovereign institution in Libya that have applied the concept of transparency and good governance with professionalism, and in line with the standards that major energy companies are working with Internationally.

Commenting on this, The Chairman Of the Board of Directors Eng.Mustafa Sanalla said:

"KPMG has been selected to implement this project, being one of the top four companies in the world and with extensive experience in this field, and we hope that the company will be able to achieve the objectives of the NOC in the transformation of all its business digitally within the upcoming two years."

The Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the NOC have also directed all relevant departments to provide the necessary support and data needed by the company, to contribute to the implementation and completion of this important project in the shortest possible time.

For his part, Mr. Mohammed Al-Zamuri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, thanked the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of NOC and its employees, for their great confidence in their selection of KPMG to implement this project, He explained that the company will put all its expertise to achieve the objectives of the NOC in updating its systems and organizational structures, to work in an integrated and sophisticated way, as he confirmed that the company will begin its work immediately by analyzing the current situation and evaluating it, to reach the required level and the optimal situation to complete this large project.

The signing ceremony was attended from NOC side by the general managers, a number of specialists in the relevant departments, the chairman and members of the committee charged with following up on the project, and KPMG representatives to Libya, Mr.Hussein Abu Nawara and Mr.Abdul Rahman al-Shara.

(Source: NOC)