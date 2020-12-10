British Ambassador meets with NOC

On Monday, December 7, 2020, at the headquarters of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli city, The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, received his Excellency the United Kingdom Ambassador to Libya, Nicholas Hopton, and his accompanying delegation.

During his speech, his Excellency the Ambassador of the United Kingdom Nicholas Hopton, congratulated the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the great achievement achieved by the NOC and the oil sector workers, in reaching production rates before closures in record time، despite the scarcity of budgets, praising the position of the Board of Directors of the NOC in routing the oil sector operations, despite the difficult challenges that the Libyan oil industry faced over the past years.

Also the return of British companies to work in Libya, and the expansion of the constructive and fruitful partnership for the benefit of the two countries in the oil sector were discussed.

For his part, the Chairman Of the Board of Directors Eng.Mustafa Sanalla expressed his happiness with this visit, which indicates the interest of the British side in returning the stability to Libya, while praising its stand with the principles of the NOC over the past years, as well as stressing that the NOC will carry on in adherence of the national and moral principles in preserving the oil wealth in the country, through the principle of transparency.

The Chairman concluded the meeting by saying:

"I thank the Ambassador Hopton and the United Kingdom for their stand in support of the NOC over the past years, and we appreciate all the steps provided to the NOC and its companies in facilitating visa procedures for oil workers, which will facilitate and pave the way for the NOC to implement its future plans to train and develop oil sector workers, who are the backbone of it, the backbone of the production process, and the real capital of the National Oil Corporation and our beloved country, Libya."

(Source: NOC)