By Brian Monroe, for the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Sovereign Wealth Funds and Compliance Risk - The Libyan Investment Authority story

A telling, if extreme, example of how a SWF can go from high-flying darling drawing suitors like Goldman Sachs and many of the world's largest banking groups is the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), which crumbled under the weight of weak political appointments, cronyism, sanctions and the fracturing of the region that is still rumbling to this day.

Click here to read the full article.