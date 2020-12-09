Solar Street Lights in Ubari

"The solar lights in the streets are making a difference in people's lives and in our small businesses since we can keep our shops open after sunset and people are thrilled to keep enjoying life after the sun sets," said Abdo Mohammed Ahmad, a 26-year-old young man who runs a cafe in Ubari city center.

During the past three years, he has prepared hot and cold drinks for his customers.

''Until recently, most of the shops had to close after sunset as the city was in the dark. Movements of people were limited at night, not because of the COVID-19 restrictions but because they did not feel secure,'' explained Abdo.

''Criminal acts were taking place in the dark,'' stated one customer. ''People were afraid to go out, children could not play outside their compound,'' he added.

''Women could hardly move around to meet the daily needs of their families after sunset,'' declared Ms. Um El Eid Ibrahim, member of the Ubari Municipal Council.

(Source: UNDP)