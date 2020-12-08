NOC and LIA discuss Cooperation

By John Lee.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, met with Dr. Ali Hassan Mahmoud, Chairman of the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), in the presence of some of the advisors, legal professionals and specialists in the relevant departments of both parties.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, most notably the development of cooperation between the NOC and its strategic partners, and the opennig of new horizons for investment in Libya as the NOC strives to increase production rates, to support the national economy.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)