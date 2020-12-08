New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Human Rights Officer [temporary], UNSMIL - United Nations Support Mission in Libya
- International Consultant for External Communication, UNICEF - United Nations Children's Fund
- Senior Finance Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Medical Team Leader, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- General Practitioner (Medical Doctor), International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Mousanada- European Union Support to Public Administration - Team Leader, Transtec
- Urbanisation and Land Consultant, Committed To Good (CTG)
- Photographer, Committed To Good (CTG)
(Source: UN)
No comments yet.