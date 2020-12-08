Libyan Oil Revenues triple from Oct to Nov

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced that exports of crude oil, gas and condensate, petroleum products and petrochemicals for the month of November 2020 have amounted to US$ 700,421,887.47, an increase of 204 percent from October.

For comparison, revenues of November 2019 were US $ 1,660,115,142.09.

According to an NOC statement, the previous years' debts of US $ 37,542,524.00 have been collected from Oil Investment Company and the entire revenues are kept in the National Oil Corporation's accounts at the Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB) including the entire operations and subsequent settlements (partners and rights of others).

(Source: National Oil Corporation)