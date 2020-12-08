Latest Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Rehabilitation & upgrading of Hamada airport NC-8 - NC-5, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of a central NORM treatment plant for NORM contaminated equipment decontamination at Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Extension of GC-4 Control room (Sarir Field), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering study for rehabilitation of field instrumentation and control system (Tobruk and Sarir refineries), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
