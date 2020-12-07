Reporting Libya: Challenges and Opportunities

The media has a key role to play in shaping perceptions of conflict and our responses to it. How has the international media covered Libya and what does it mean for accountability? Join us for a live edition of Libya Matters with Q & A.

Speakers

• Ahmed Gatnash- Co-Founder, Kawaakibi Foundation

• Raghda Ibraheem - Host, Hatha Al Masaa, Wasat TV

• Asma Khalifa - Co-Founder, Tamazight Women's Movement

• Patrick Wintour - Diplomatic Editor, The Guardian

Moderator

• Elham Saudi - Director, Lawyers for Justice in Libya

In partnership with International Media Support (IMS).

REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/2Vu1ANU

(Source: LFJL)